Donald Trump is a man at war with America – and deserves everything he gets

Sean O'Grady

The most depressing revelation in the unrelenting misery of the January 6 Committee hearings is that Donald Trump has known all along that he lost the presidential election of 2020. He never believed the election had been really “stolen”.

He admitted as much to many of his colleagues and advisers after polling had ended and he proceeded to foment trouble, even when he knew full well that he was in the wrong. It was at best a face-saving, self-delusional ploy to protect his fragile ego; it was at worst a conscious attempt to overturn an election – to steal it – and to cheat Joe Biden of his right to become the 46th president of the United States.

