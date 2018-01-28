Donald Trump: 'I'm very popular in the UK... the Brits love what I'm doing'

US president Donald Trump has insisted he is "extremely popular" in the United Kingdom and receives fan mail from British people "all the time".

Mr Trump opened up to ITV host Piers Morgan at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in what was his first televised interview since taking office.

"I think I'm very popular in your country. I believe that. I get so much fan mail from people in your country, saying that they love my sense of security, they love what I'm saying about many different things. I'm getting tremendous support from people in the UK," he said. Piers Morgan quizzed him about a range of topics including his diet, gun violence, the Paris Climate Accord and his attitude towards women.

"I am for them [women] and I think a lot of them understand that. I won many categories of the female vote and people were shocked to see that as I was running against a woman. "I think I would do even better right now. Polls are up tremendously but I think that is mainly due to the economy. Women have the best employment figures that they've had in years.

He also insisted women are supportive of his position on the military as they "want to feel safe at home." When questioned about politicians who have publicly stated they do not want him to visit the UK, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, he responded: "I don't know them."

"Well that's their problem, if they want I could very nicely stay home. I have a very good relationship wit the Prime Minister and I think she has been doing a very good job. We have a very good relationship even though a lot of people think we don't. We will come to your defence if anything should happen." He also spoke of his love for Scotland and said he has a "great situation over in Ireland with Doonbeg."

When asked about his health and some perceptions that he was insane and physically unfit, Trump said: "I am a stable genius."

While he insisted his diet is perfectly fine.

"I eat fine food, really from some of the finest chefs in the world, I eat healthy food, I also have some of that food [junk food] on occasion... I think I eat actually quite well." He said he would consider staying in the Paris climate accord but that it would have to be a good deal for the United States.

"I'm a believe in clean air and clean water... I believe in having good cleanliness, that being said, if someone said go back into the Paris Agreement, it would have to be a completely different deal." Meanwhile, he insisted he doesn't have much interest in Arsenal, but added he "has a good friend who owns Manchester United."

