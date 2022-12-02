A defence lawyer yesterday tried to assure jurors near the end of a criminal trial of Donald Trump’s real estate company that the former US president knew nothing about a greedy former senior executive’s years-long tax fraud.

Susan Necheles, representing one unit of the Trump Organisation, pointed the finger at Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer, in her closing argument to the 12-member jury in a New York state court in Manhattan.

“We are here today because of one reason and one reason only – the greed of Allen Weisselberg,” Ms Necheles said. “The purpose of Mr Weisselberg’s crimes was to benefit Mr Weisselberg.”

Ms Necheles also pinned blame on Donald Bender, an outside accountant with the firm Mazars USA, for turning a blind eye to Mr Weisselberg’s wrongdoing rather than blowing the whistle. “President Trump relied on Mazars, he relied on Donald Bender to be the watchdog,” Ms Necheles said. “Bender failed.”

Prosecutors are expected to deliver their closing argument today, with jury deliberations beginning on Monday.

The Trump Organisation was charged in July 2021 with paying personal expenses for some executives without reporting the income, and compensating them as if they were independent contractors, in a 15-year scheme to cheat tax authorities.

If convicted on all nine counts it faces, the company faces up to $1.6m (€1.4m) in fines. Mr Trump, who is seeking the presidency in 2024, has not been charged.

Mr Weisselberg pleaded guilty to tax fraud and other charges under a deal with prosecutors, and is expected to serve five months in jail.

The trial began on October 24 before Justice Juan Merchan. To prove the Trump Organisation’s guilt, prosecutors must show that Mr Weisselberg and other executives acted as “high managerial agents” of the company when they carried out tax fraud, and that they intended to benefit the company in some way.

Mr Weisselberg has worked for the Trump family for about five decades, and is now on paid leave.

He testified that he improperly received bonus payments as non-employee compensation and hid from tax authorities various payments from the company for his rent, car leases and other personal expenses.

Mr Weisselberg’s testimony may have helped the defence.

He told jurors his greed motivated him to cheat on taxes, and described the company’s modest payroll tax savings as a “byproduct”.

At one point, he choked up on the stand while describing his embarrassment at violating the Trump family’s trust.

Ms Necheles told jurors: “The issue here is not whether as a byproduct the company saved some money. His intent was to benefit himself, not the company.”

Mr Bender, who was granted immunity from prosecution, was the main defence witness.

He testified that he trusted Mr Weisselberg to give him accurate financial information for the company’s tax returns, and had no obligation to investigate further.

