In his first medical exam as US president, Donald Trump "did exceedingly well" on a cognitive test, scoring 30 out of 30.

In his first medical exam as US president, Donald Trump "did exceedingly well" on a cognitive test, scoring 30 out of 30.

Donald Trump 'did exceedingly well' on cognitive exam - could you pass the test?

The cognitive test, known as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), is designed to screen for mild mental decline.

Donald Trump's White House physician, Dr Ronny L Jackson, said Tuesday that the president received a perfect score ton the exam. The military doctor said it was evidence that Trump does not suffer from mental issues that could prevent him from performing his duties as president.

More #winning. 30 out of 30. I look fwd to @ScottAdamsSays take but mine is that the left has to stop hitching their wagon to BS sound bytes they want to be true so they don’t get shut down this hard all the time. They keep losing any credibility they had left! https://t.co/d9L8EB1HXd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 16, 2018

"I've found no reason whatsoever to think the president has any issues whatsoever with his thought processes," Dr Ronny L Jackson told reporters on Tuesday. "The president is mentally very sharp, very intact. ... He is fit for duty," Jackson said. "I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of this term and even for the remainder of another (four-year) term if he's elected."

Dr Jackson said the test - which Trump did "exceedingly well" on - would have shown evidence of Alzheimer's disease or other issues. Read more: Trump's health-check: His cognitive ability, hair supplement and weight loss goals revealed by doctor

Developed in 1996, the MoCA uses 30 questions to test for mild cognitive impairment in adults and takes between 10 to 12 minutes to complete. A score of 25 or more is considered normal. The questions include basic tasks such as counting backwards from seven, drawing a clock that reads 10 past 11, identifying certain animals and repeating back specific sets of words.

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment The standard version of the test is "pretty good" but "not definitive", Dr Ronald Petersen, an Alzheimer's disease expert at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, told Reuters.

The test does not assess the president's psychiatric fitness and the president did not undergo a psychiatric evaluation, according to his doctor.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, there is no single test that proves a person has Alzheimer's disease. That diagnosis can only be made through a complete assessment that considers all possible causes.

Online Editors