Donald Trump could visit Ireland as soon as this summer - Varadkar
PRESIDENT Donald Trump could visit Ireland as early as the summer, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.
He identified two possible dates that the US President could visit - June and December.
Mr Trump plans to travel to Europe in June for the 75th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings in June.
He is due to visit a Nato summit in London in December.
Mr Trump may tack on some time in Ireland around these times.
Mr Varadkar said there are no details in relation to Mr Trump's plans for when he visits Ireland.
"He is going to travel to Europe both for the D-Day anniversary and for the Nato anniversary so it's possible that he'll make the trip to Ireland before or after one of those but it's still early days yet".
Asked if it could happen as early as June Mr Varadkar said: "It's possible but there's no firm date discussed or agreed. But he does intend to travel to Europe at least twice between now and the end of the year."
He said a visit to Ireland being added on to one of those trip would be the most likely scenario.
- Read More: 'We trust making America great again will not mean losing sight of what makes it great already' - Taoiseach at traditional White House shamrock ceremony
Online Editors
Related Content
- Trump to veto lawmakers' measure against border wall
- 'We trust making America great again will not mean losing sight of what makes it great already' - Taoiseach at traditional White House shamrock ceremony
- 'We are all God's children' - Leo makes his LGBT point to Pence
- 'Celebrating the many wonderful traditions of Ireland' - Melania Trump shares photos of Taoiseach's White House visit