PRESIDENT Donald Trump could visit Ireland as early as the summer, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

PRESIDENT Donald Trump could visit Ireland as early as the summer, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Donald Trump could visit Ireland as soon as this summer - Varadkar

He identified two possible dates that the US President could visit - June and December.

Mr Trump plans to travel to Europe in June for the 75th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings in June.

He is due to visit a Nato summit in London in December.

Mr Trump may tack on some time in Ireland around these times.

Mr Varadkar said there are no details in relation to Mr Trump's plans for when he visits Ireland.

Donald and Melania Trump greeting Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett at the White House Photo: Melania Trump/Twitter

"He is going to travel to Europe both for the D-Day anniversary and for the Nato anniversary so it's possible that he'll make the trip to Ireland before or after one of those but it's still early days yet".

Asked if it could happen as early as June Mr Varadkar said: "It's possible but there's no firm date discussed or agreed. But he does intend to travel to Europe at least twice between now and the end of the year."

He said a visit to Ireland being added on to one of those trip would be the most likely scenario.

Online Editors