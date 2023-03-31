| 11.3°C Dublin

Donald Trump could end up running the US from prison – what a fitting next step that would be in his political career

Sean O'Grady

Former president Donald Trump has reacted with anger and defiance after a grand jury announced he was being indicted. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin Expand
Protestors outside New York County Criminal Courthouse this week before it was announced that Donald Trump would face indictment. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images Expand
Donald Trump&rsquo;s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP Expand

Hillary Clinton is too nice a person, too good a stateswoman and too sensible to organise a huge rally, and have, say, Bill, Barack and Joe along and have her supporters really get stuck into a chorus of “Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!”

But it would be kinda fun, wouldn’t it?

