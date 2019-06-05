Donald Trump calls singer Bettle Midler a 'washed-up psycho' in row over fake quote

Donald Trump described singer Bette Midler as a "washed-up psycho" in a row over a fabricated quote.

Donald Trump described singer Bette Midler as a "washed-up psycho" in a row over a fabricated quote.

Midler, whose hits include The Rose and Wind Beneath My Wings, issued an apology after tweeting a statement allegedly given to a magazine by Mr Trump in the 1990s.

Bette Midler will perform at the Oscars (Ian West/PA) US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Downing Street. Photo: PA Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand in front of Downing Street 10, as part of Trump's state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Winfield House during a state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leave Downing Street 10, as part of Trump's state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Discussing a possible presidential run, the then-businessman was alleged to have said he would run as a Republican as "they're the dumbest group of voters in the country".

However, the quote was a fake and the president - in the UK for a state visit - hit back after Midler acknowledged the mistake.

He tweeted: "Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make 'your great president' look really bad.

"She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!"

Kathleen Whelan with a Trump figure. Photos: Gerry Mooney US President Donald Trump (Brian Lawless/PA) Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, in London, Britain June 4, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, in London, Britain June 4, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a joint news conference at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, in London, Britain June 4, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS Philip May and U.S. first lady Melania Trump attend a joint news conference at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, in London, Britain June 4, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

As well as her singing career Midler, 73, is a successful actress, appearing in films such as Beaches, Hocus Pocus and The First Wives Club.

Midler is also a frequent critic of Mr Trump.

During his visit to the UK, she tweeted: "Trump said he was greeted by thousands in the UK, but they were actually thousands of protesters. How does he always hear the opposite of the truth?"

The Grammy-winning singer also poked fun at the president's clothing for his visit to Buckingham Palace.

Demonstrators take part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip at Downing Street, as part of his state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Demonstrators take part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville Demonstrators take part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville Demonstrators take part in a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Read more here: Doonbeg at the ready as upbeat locals to welcome US president

Climate not on agenda despite Higgins slight against Trump

Trump’s warning on NHS deals early blow to trade hopes

Colette Browne: 'Varadkar must somehow make Trump understand that a no-deal Brexit could come back to haunt him'

Donald Trump UK visit day two: Highlights as Theresa May welcomes US President

Online Editors