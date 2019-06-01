News President Trump

Saturday 1 June 2019

Donald Trump brands Meghan Markle 'nasty' as her previous critical comments emerge

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travel in the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession after their wedding on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travel in the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession after their wedding on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are escorted by members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment as they ride in the Ascot Landau Carriage and pass through the Cambridge Gate into the grounds of Windsor Castle at the end of their carriage procession in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)

Emma Bowden

Donald Trump has branded comments made by Meghan Markle about him as "nasty".

Before she met Prince Harry, Meghan had been a vocal critic of the former reality TV star, backing his rival Hillary Clinton and suggesting before the 2016 election she would leave the US if he won.

In an interview with The Sun, Mr Trump said he was not aware of comments made by the former actress about him, and said: "I didn't know that. What can I say?

"I didn't know that she was nasty."

The US president begins his state visit to the UK on Monday and will meet members of the royal family, including the Queen, but new mother Meghan will not be present.

When asked about the duchess suggesting she would leave America for Canada if he was elected, Mr Trump said: "A lot of people are moving here (to the US)."

U-turn: US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the White House lawn. Photo: AFP/Getty
U-turn: US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the White House lawn. Photo: AFP/Getty
US President Donald Trump. Picture: PA
President Donald Trump (AP)

Mr Trump said LA-born Meghan will make "a very good" American princess, and said of her joining the royal family: "It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently.

"She will be very good. I hope she does (succeed)."

As with last year's visit, protesters are planning to take to the streets to make clear their opposition to the US leader and his policies.

Scotland Yard said it has an experienced team ready to lead the huge police and security operation.

During the interview with The Sun, the president said he was "really loved" in the UK despite the protests.

He said: "I don't imagine any US president was ever closer to your great land.

"You know there was a time quite a while ago, six or seven years ago, when a group of people came out against me in some form.

"They were totally over-ridden by another group of people that was far larger and everybody said, 'let's take a pass'.

"Now I think I am really - I hope - I am really loved in the UK. I certainly love the UK."

Press Association

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News