Friday 1 June 2018

Donald Trump announces historic meeting with Kim Jong Un back on

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with the media as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on after a meeting with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Donald Trump has announced the historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

More to follow.

Online Editors

