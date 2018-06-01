Donald Trump announces historic meeting with Kim Jong Un back on
US President Donald Trump has announced the historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.
More to follow.
Online Editors
US President Donald Trump has announced the historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.
More to follow.
Online Editors
Independent.ie Newsdesk The Trump administration delivered a gut punch to America's closest allies on Thursday, imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium from Europe, Mexico and Canada in a move that drew immediate vows...
Keiran Southern Kim Kardashian West met Donald Trump at the White House to discuss prison reform.
Nicola Smith Former North Korea spy chief and senior official Kim Yong-chol is heading to the US after stopping over in Beijing, presumably for talks with US officials regarding a possible summit between Kim...
US president Donald Trump has asked why...
A puppy who was found abandoned with writing...
The Italian president is swearing in western Europe’s...
Football fans queued for hours to get their hands on...
A young football team has been hailed as heroes...
This panoramic photo of a dog is going viral for...
Two lions, two tigers, a jaguar and a bear have...
Could you spell “koinonia” off the top of your head?...
“Sometimes you have to put yourself into...
Catalonia is set to regain its self-government on Saturday, ending a seven-month...
The Boise Black Knights football team saved a...
14-year-old Karthik Nemmani won this year's...
A man has been arrested after several...
Police in a New Jersey beach town have...
A van driver rammed a police Land Rover, causing...
A young reporter with 'Time for Kids' asks...
Arkady Babchenko astonished reporters at...
A Belgian Federal Prosecutor spokeswoman on...
Thousands of protesters have swarmed into the...