Dodgy checks, a ‘secret child’, and the Oval Office: Six bombshell claims from the Trump indictment

Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York Photo: Reuters/Marco Bello

Former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York Photo: Reuters/Marco Bello

Io Dodds

Prosecutors in New York City have finally laid out the full list of charges against Donald Trump, making him the first former president in US history to be charged with a criminal offence.

The mercurial real estate tycoon stands accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to alleged hush money payments to porn actor and director Stormy Daniels plus two other people.

