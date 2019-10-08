Diplomats are lined up to face questioning in impeachment investigation

A number of US diplomats have been called to Capitol Hill for closed-door testimony as Democrats build their impeachment case against President Donald Trump.

The interviews could yield more fodder for Democrats' impeachment drive over a whistleblower's allegations that Mr Trump leveraged $400m (€364m) in aid to secure a promise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate political rival Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

The president has denied wrongdoing and has attacked the probe.

Among those asked to speak this week are Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union who was involved in efforts to get Ukraine to open the investigations, and Masha Yovanovitch, abruptly recalled from her post as ambassador to Ukraine in May after Trump supporters questioned her loyalty to the president.

The White House could formally tell House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi it will ignore demands for documents until the Democratic-controlled House votes to formally approve the impeachment inquiry.

Ms Pelosi says a vote is not needed. Democrats say she would prevail if one were held, although very few Republicans would be expected to side with the Democratic majority. Congress returns to Washington on October 15 after a two-week recess.

Representative Jim Himes, a Democrat, said politicians still needed to learn more about what role the State Department and White House played in the Ukraine efforts before formal charges were raised, something likely to take "weeks, not months".

The impeachment investigation could lead to the approval by the House of formal charges against Mr Trump.

A trial on whether to remove him from office would then be held in the Republican-controlled Senate, but few Republicans have broken ranks with Mr Trump so far for asking Ukraine and China to launch investigations of Mr Biden, the former vice president and leading contender for the Democratic nomination in the November 2020 presidential election.

On Sunday, lawyers said a second whistleblower had come forward to substantiate the August complaint from an unnamed official which touched off the investigation.

Released diplomatic text messages show officials from the US, including his then-envoy to the Ukraine, were involved in the effort to secure a public commitment from Ukraine to look into the business dealings of Hunter Biden.

Mr Trump has alleged he profited in his business dealings in both Ukraine and China from his father's position, and Mr Biden, as vice president, pushed Ukraine to fire a prosecutor to impede a probe of a company tied to his son.

There has been no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of either Biden.

Those texts show Mr Sondland seeking to downplay the concerns of another diplomat, William Taylor, that the United States was withholding aid to Ukraine in order to secure its cooperation.

