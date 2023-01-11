| 6°C Dublin

Court to decide if ex-US president Donald Trump is immune from defamation over rape accusation denial

Ex-president accused former magazine writer of lying over alleged attack

A court is expected to decide whether Trump was acting as president when he accused the former Elle magazine columnist of lying about the alleged encounter. Photo: Lynne Sladky/AP Expand

A court is expected to decide whether Trump was acting as president when he accused the former Elle magazine columnist of lying about the alleged encounter. Photo: Lynne Sladky/AP

Jonathan Stempel

A Washington appeals court yesterday considered whether Donald Trump should be immune from author E Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit stemming from the former US president’s 2019 denial that he raped her.

An eight-judge panel of the district’s highest local court is expected to decide whether Trump was acting as president when, in response to a reporter’s question, he accused the former Elle magazine columnist of lying about the alleged mid-1990s encounter.

