US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the agreement allowing the United Kingdom to leave the European Union may make trade between Washington and London more difficult.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the agreement allowing the United Kingdom to leave the European Union may make trade between Washington and London more difficult.

Brexit deal may make trade between UK and US more difficult, President Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the agreement allowing the UK to leave the European Union may make trade between Washington and London more difficult.

He also told reporters outside the White House the deal sounds like it will be good for the European Union.

Mr Trump also addressed the crisis between Ukraine and Russia and said he does not like what is happening in the region.

"We do not like what's happening either way. And hopefully it will get straightened out," Trump told reporters.

Trump said European leaders were working on the situation. "They're not thrilled. We're all working on it together," he said.

Today, Russia ignored Western calls to release three Ukrainian naval ships and their crews it fired on and captured near Crimea at the weekend and accused Kiev of plotting with its Western allies to provoke a conflict.

Speaking to reporters as he left he White House, Mr Trump also insisted he had read parts of a US government report projecting that climate change will cost the country's economy billions of dollars by the end of the century, but he does not believe the economic impacts will be devastating.

"I've seen it, I've read some of it, and it's fine," he told reporters at the White House. Asked about severe economic impacts, he said, "I don't believe it."

Online Editors