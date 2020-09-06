Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has declared Donald Trump "unfit" for the presidency, delivering an impassioned reaction to a report that Trump - who never served in uniform - allegedly mocked American war dead.

The president and his allies have dismissed the report in The Atlantic as false.

The allegations, sourced anonymously, describe multiple offensive comments by the president toward fallen and captured US service members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France "losers" and "suckers" in 2018.

The reported comments, many of which were confirmed independently by the Associated Press, are shining a fresh light on Mr Trump's previous public disparagement of American troops and military families.

That opens a new political vulnerability for the US president fewer than two months from Election Day.

Voice cracking, Mr Biden told reporters last Friday that "you know in your gut" Mr Trump's comments, if true, are "deplorable".

"I've just never been as disappointed, in my whole career, with a leader that I've worked with, president or otherwise," Mr Biden added. "If the article is true - and it appears to be, based on other things he's said - it is absolutely damning. It is a disgrace."

He added that "the president should humbly apologise to every Gold Star mother and father, to every Blue Star family that he's denigrated... Who the heck does he think he is?"

Mr Trump, in the Oval Office, said no apology was necessary, because it was a "fake story".

He was alleged to have made the comments in November 2018, as he was set to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery during a trip to France. The White House said the visit was scrubbed as foggy weather made the helicopter trip from Paris too risky and a 90-minute drive was deemed unfeasible.

Last Friday in the Oval Office, Mr Trump denied ever uttering such comments: "It was a terrible thing that somebody could say the kind of things - and especially to me 'cause I've done more for the military than almost anyone anybody else."

Later, in a press briefing, Mr Trump suggested the source of the story was his former chief of staff, retired marine general John Kelly. "It could have been a guy like John Kelly," he told reporters, saying his former top aide "was unable to handle the pressure of this job".

Mr Biden's critique was personal. The former US vice-president often speaks about his pride for his late son Beau's service in the Delaware army national guard. As he spoke, Mr Biden grew angry, raising his voice to rebut Mr Trump's alleged comments that marines who died in battle were "suckers" for getting killed.

"When my son was an assistant US attorney and he volunteered to go to Kosovo when the war was going on, as a civilian, he wasn't a sucker," Mr Biden declared.

"When my son volunteered to join the United States military as the attorney general, he went to Iraq for a year, won the Bronze Star and other commendations, he wasn't a sucker!"

Beau Biden died of cancer in 2015.

Returning to Washington from a visit to Pennsylvania, Mr Trump told reporters that The Atlantic report was "a disgraceful situation" by a "terrible magazine".

"I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes," Mr Trump told the reporters. "There is nobody that respects them more. No animal - nobody - what animal would say such a thing?"

Mr Biden has framed the election from the start as a referendum on Mr Trump's character. His allies quickly seized on the reported comments hoping they could drive a wedge between military families and veterans and Mr Trump. They also believe the issue could help win over disaffected Republican voters who are fed up with Mr Trump's constant controversies.

In particular, Mr Biden's team believes his well-documented experience, both personally and politically, with military issues could help him make inroads with a population that broadly supported Mr Trump in the 2016 election and could help sway the election this year in a number of close swing states. Mr Biden himself has not served in the military.

Military families were broadly supportive of Mr Trump in the 2016 election, and a Pew Research Centre survey of veterans conducted in June 2019 found overall that veterans were more supportive of Mr Trump than the general public, and that roughly 60pc of the veterans polled identified as Republicans.

In a call with reporters hosted by the Biden campaign on Friday, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth lambasted Mr Trump for "belittling the sacrifices of those who have shown more bravery than he's capable of". Ms Duckworth, a retired army national guard lieutenant-colonel who lost both of her legs in the Iraq War, has been a prominent critic of Mr Trump's handling of military issues. Knocking Mr Trump for allegedly inventing an injury to avoid serving in the Vietnam War, Ms Duckworth said she'd "take my wheelchair and my titanium legs over Donald Trump's supposed bone spurs any day".

Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who drew national attention after criticising Mr Trump during the 2016 Democratic National Convention, joined Ms Duckworth on the call and said Mr Trump's "life is a testament to selfishness".

"Words we say are windows into our souls. So when Donald Trump calls anyone who places their lives in service of others a loser, we understand Trump's soul," he said. Khan's son, Humayun, was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.

In 2016, Mr Trump responded to the criticism from Mr Khan by claiming he had made sacrifices of his own and by making an Islamophobic attack on Khan's wife, Ghazala Khan, who was wearing a headscarf at the Democratic convention, saying: "She had nothing to say. She probably - maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say. You tell me."

Mr Trump also denied calling the late Arizona Senator John McCain, a decorated navy officer who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam, a "loser" after his August 2018 death.

Mr Trump acknowledged last Thursday he was "never a fan" of Mr McCain and disagreed with him, but said he still respected him and approved everything to do with his "first-class triple-A funeral" without hesitation because "I felt he deserved it".

In 2015, shortly after launching his presidential candidacy, Mr Trump publicly blasted Mr McCain, saying, "He's not a war hero". He added: "I like people who weren't captured." At the time, Mr Trump also shared a news article on Twitter calling Mr McCain a "loser".

Mr Trump only amplified his criticism of Mr McCain as the Arizona lawmaker grew critical of his acerbic style of politics, culminating in a late-night "no" vote scuttling Mr Trump's plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act. That vote shattered what few partisan loyalties bound the two men, and Mr Trump has continued to attack Mr McCain for that vote, even posthumously.

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo told Fox & Friends last Friday that he was with the president for a good part of the trip to France. "I never heard him use the words that are described in that article," Mr Pompeo said.

Asked on Friday about the possibility of seeing Mr Trump when they will both be in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks next week, Mr Biden said: "I didn't know he was going until after I announced on my own. Of course."

Asked if he'd be willing to share a stage with Mr Trump, he said: "Yes. He's still the president of the United States of America."

Mr Biden also accused Mr Trump of failing to feel the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, after data last Friday showed US job growth slowing and a widening racial gap in unemployment rates.

The former vice-president, pushing a campaign message that he is more in touch with working Americans than his rival in the November 3 election, said the economic crisis has deepened divisions between the rich and the poor.

"The painful truth is we just have a president who just doesn't see it, he doesn't feel it, he doesn't understand, he just doesn't care. He thinks if the stock market is up, then everything's fine," Mr Biden said during a speech in his home base of Wilmington, Delaware.

As both campaigns kick into high gear for perhaps one of the most consequential presidential races in recent US history, the labour department reported that non-farm payrolls increased by 1.37 million jobs last month, fewer than in July.

Mr Trump and his fellow Republicans highlighted the fall in the unemployment rate in August to 8.4pc as a sign that the economy is improving after the shock from coronavirus.

