Supporters of outgoing US president Donald Trump fill the rotunda at the US Capitol on Wednesday during a joint session of Congress to rubberstamp Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Lawmakers resumed the session after police managed to remove the mob.

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in Washington...FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo...A

Former US vice president Mike Pence has said he is not sure he and ex-president Donald Trump will ever see “eye to eye” over what happened in the deadly riot at the US Capitol.

But Mr Pence added he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years”.

Mr Pence, speaking at a Republican dinner in the early voting state of New Hampshire, gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of January 6, when angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

“As I said that day, January 6 was a dark day in history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled,” Mr Pence said.

Expand Close Scenes from the Capitol riot in January / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Scenes from the Capitol riot in January

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day,” he added.

It was a rare departure for the man who spent four years standing loyally beside his boss amid controversy, investigation and impeachment.

It comes as Mr Pence considers his own potential 2024 White House run and as Republicans, some of whom were angry at Mr Trump in the days after the January 6 insurrection, have largely coalesced back around the former president.