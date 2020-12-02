President should pardon himself and his family – Fox News host

Five days after President Donald Trump pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Fox News host and Trump ally Sean Hannity offered a suggestion about who the president should pardon next: himself and his family.

“The president out the door needs to pardon his whole family and himself,” Mr Hannity said on his radio show. “I assume that the power of the pardon is absolute, and that he should be able to pardon anybody that he wants to.”

During an interview with Trump advocate Sidney Powell, Mr Hannity brought up a recent opinion article in The New York Times from Andrew Weissmann, a lead prosecutor in the investigation led by former special counsel Robert Mueller. The op-ed called for president-elect Joe Biden’s attorney general to “investigate Mr Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes,” Mr Weissmann wrote.

Mr Hannity seemed to interpret the article as a warning to Mr Trump. “They want this witch hunt to go on in perpetuity,” he said, referring to Mr Biden and his advisers. “They’re so full of rage and insanity against the president.”

Mr Hannity repeated the suggestion during his primetime show on Fox News, once again bringing up Mr Weissmann’s article.

“If that’s what they want to do – if Biden becomes president – I’d tell President Trump to pardon yourself and pardon your family,” Mr Hannity said during an interview with former Republican House speaker Newt Gingrich.

Despite Mr Hannity’s suggestion, it is unclear whether a president has the power to pardon himself.

Asha Rangappa, a senior lecturer at Yale and a former FBI agent, wrote in The Washington Post that the move would be risky given that there has been no precedent. And by pardoning himself, Mr Trump would essentially be admitting that he was guilty of one or many crimes, according to an analysis in The Post.

The nearest example would be President Richard Nixon, whose lawyers suggested he self-pardon in 1974. In response, the Justice Department issued a memorandum opinion to the deputy attorney general stating that the president’s pardoning power couldn’t be applied to himself. President Gerald Ford ultimately pardoned Nixon following his resignation. (© The Washington Post)

Online Editors