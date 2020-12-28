President puts senate at risk by refusing to sign aid bill

Donald Trump is in danger of ruining his presidential legacy by refusing to sign the bipartisan coronavirus aid package, a Republican senator warned yesterday.

Pat Toomey, a moderate from Pennsylvania, pleaded with the president to sign the $900 billion relief bill, warning he would otherwise be remembered for “chaos, misery and erratic behaviour”.

“You don’t get everything you want, even if you’re president of the United States,” Mr Toomey told Fox News.

Mr Trump has spent the Christmas break golfing at his Mar-a-Lago estate, leaving the 5,593-page bill unsigned.

The stalemate has seen unemployment benefits expire, leaving up to 14 million Americans without an economic lifeline at a time when the resurgent coronavirus has devastated the economy.

The president has complained that the bill, which comes back before Congress, is full of “wasteful items” and that the $600 stimulus – a payment proposed by Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary – was inadequate.

Trump supporters, such as former White House adviser, Sebastian Gorka, defended the president’s stance.

“There is an incredible amount of pork in the bill and he wants people to get more than $600, he is absolutely right,” he said.

Others fear that the president’s stance could cost the Republicans control of the Senate by boosting the chances of the two Democrat candidates in next month’s elections in Georgia. Critics believe Mr Trump’s behaviour smacks of petulance, reflecting his anger at having lost the election – which he still maintains was “stolen”.

“It is hard to know what motivates him at the moment, David Gergen a former adviser to presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan and Clinton, said.

“The theory which resonates with me is that he is angry at the world. He wants to bring the house down with him to seek revenge for the treatment he has suffered.”

Mr Trump’s refusal to sign the bill will have “devastating consequences” for the US economy, said president-elect Joe Biden. “Millions of families don’t know if they’ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress.” (© Daily Telegraph, London)

