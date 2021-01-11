President plots vengeance on tech firms after being hit with social media ban

Donald Trump is planning today to address his “deplatforming” by social media companies as the White House prepares for a final blitz of action against big tech.

The president has been left without his social media bullhorn after he was barred from both Twitter and Facebook following the storming of the US Capitol that left five people dead.

Yesterday, Amazon said it would no longer offer web-hosting services to Parler, a “free-speech” forum where many of Mr Trump’s supporters have migrated, from midnight today. The site is likely to go offline entirely for at least a week, its chief executive said.

The spate of bans has reignited debate about whether social media companies are in fact publishers – exercising editorial control over content and therefore legally responsible for what is said on their websites.

The president is “apoplectic” at the bans and plotting on spending the final days of his presidency railing against the industry, according to The Washington Post. Whether he will be able to exact the vengeance he seeks is unclear, however.

Mr Trump could sign an executive order against online censorship. But the Federal Communications Commission has already said it would not enforce the one he put in place last year.

Read More

The president has also repeatedly called for the revocation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a US law that provides tech companies with protections, including shielding them from liability for what their users post.

Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate committee on the judiciary, wrote on Twitter that it was time for Congress to repeal Section 230 and “put big tech on the same legal footing as every other company in America”.

However, the Democrats will control the Senate by the time any action would be taken, meaning it is unlikely to pass.

For Ted Cruz, the influential Republican senator who has long accused social media companies of bias against conservatives, the decisions by Twitter and other social media were “absurd and profoundly dangerous”.

“Why should a handful of Silicon Valley billionaires have a monopoly on political speech?” he asked.

In its letter to Parler, Amazon said the platform had not been quick enough to act against violent content.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms of service,” the letter read.

Given the Trump-inspired riot at the Capitol last week, the letter continued, there was a “serious risk that this type of content will further incite violence”.

Debate was also being had over the power of tech giants in the UK as Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who formerly held the culture brief, said the move demonstrated that social media companies were now “taking editorial decisions”.

“I think it raises a very important question, which is what it means that the social media platforms are taking editorial decisions,” he said. “And that is a very big question because then it raises questions about their editorial judgments and the way that they’re regulated.”

Alexei Navalny, the Russian dissident, meanwhile denounced Twitter’s decision to ban Mr Trump, saying that it appeared to be “based on emotions and personal political preferences”.

Mr Navalny, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin, warned that authoritarian nations would look at the decision and use it to justify similar crackdowns of dissenting voices in their own countries. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Read More

Online Editors