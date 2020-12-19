President-elect nominates diverse team of ‘trailblazers’ to combat climate change

Ready to serve: Deb Haaland was nominated as interior secretary and promised to be fierce in the role. Photo: Reuters

President-elect Joe Biden tapped North Carolina’s top environmental regulator, Michael Regan, as US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief and Democratic congresswoman Deb Haaland as interior secretary as he builds his team to combat climate change and safeguard the environment.

If confirmed by the Senate, Mr Regan would become the first black man to run the EPA and Ms Haaland would become the first Native American Cabinet secretary, adding to a historically diverse incoming Democratic administration.

Their nominations were announced by Mr Biden’s transition team in a statement on Thursday.

Also, a top Biden adviser, US Representative Cedric Richmond, tested positive for the coronavirus after briefly interacting with Mr Biden earlier this week in Georgia. Mr Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Mr Biden also participated in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he defended his son, Hunter, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors over his taxes.

“We have great confidence in our son. I’m not concerned about any accusations being made against him. It used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play,” Mr Biden said.

Transition aides said his “foul play” remark referred to those who have tried to use Hunter Biden as a political cudgel, not to the federal investigation itself.

The probe into Hunter Biden’s taxes are related to his business activities in China and elsewhere.

Mr Regan and Ms Haaland are among the key officials, also including the secretaries of energy and transportation and the head of a new office leading domestic climate policy coordination at the White House, in Mr Biden’s bid to make US policy greener after four years of Republican Donald Trump’s presidency.

“This brilliant, tested, trailblazing team will be ready on day one to confront the existential threat of climate change with a unified national response rooted in science and equity,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

Mr Biden plans to pursue a goal of moving the US to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, “a once-unimaginable task” that would require the world’s second-largest emitter to overhaul major parts of its economy, from cars, trucks and planes to power plants, farms and buildings. Mr Biden’s focus on climate marks a sharp change from Mr Trump’s administration, which had Washington exit the Paris climate accord and work to soften or dismantle climate regulations the administration deemed harmful to the economy.

The Interior Department employs more than 70,000 people across the US and oversees more than 20pc of the nation’s surface, including national parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite. Ms Haaland has said she would seek to expand renewable energy production on federal land to fight climate change, and undo Mr Trump’s focus on bolstering fossil fuels.

“A voice like mine has never been a Cabinet secretary or at the head of the Department of Interior,” Ms Haaland said on Twitter. “Growing up in my mother’s Pueblo household made me fierce. I’ll be fierce for all of us, our planet, and all of our protected land. I am honoured and ready to serve.”

