Pregnant woman dead after shots to head and stomach as she unloaded baby shower gifts from car in US

A pregnant woman was shot dead on Saturday night outside her home in the US city of Philadelphia as she unloaded gifts from her baby shower.

The 32-year-old woman, who has not been named, was shot multiple times in the head and stomach. She appears to have been targeted, authorities said.

Police are investigating the incident that happened in Lawncrest, northeast Philadelphia, at approximately 8.30pm.

A nearby police officer heard the shots and rushed to the scene to find the seven-month pregnant woman with multiple injuries.

Eleven shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.

She was taken to Einstein Medical Center, ABC 6 repor ts, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The unborn child she was carrying was also pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

As police investigated the area around the car, still laden with diapers and gifts, a woman, believed to be the victim’s best friend, arrived at the scene screaming.

“I mean, the person that did this couldn’t be more cowardly,” said Christine Coulter, Deputy Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Philadelphia is nearing 500 homicides this year and residents are demanding more action from the city. There have been calls for Mayor Jim Kenney to declare a citywide emergency over gun violence.

Dep Commissioner Coulter said: “The city as a whole is doing what we can. We can’t stop people who are intent on shooting somebody.”

She added: “When I look at this situation, it looks like someone was targeting her and looking for her.”

Mayor Kenney tweeted: “This news is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the victim’s loved ones during this painful time.”

No suspect has been identified and the city is offering a $50,000 reward for information about the shooting that leads to an arrest.

Tom McDonald, a neighbour of the victim, told ABC6: “She was a nice person up and down the street. It’s just sad.”