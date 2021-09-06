Pope calls for strength as Ida death toll hits 66

Jay Breaux wipes sweat from his eyes after going through his hurricane destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, in Dulac, Louisiana. Photo: John Locher/AP

Hurricane Ida's death toll in the US northeast rose yesterday to at least 50 people, with many holding out hope for the missing in the floodwaters and Pope Francis calling on those affected by the disaster to be strong.

New York had 17 confirmed deaths, four in Westchester County and the remainder in New York City, where nearly all the victims were trapped in illegal basement apartments that are among the last remaining affordable options for low-income residents in the area, a spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul said.

In New Jersey, there were 27 confirmed storm deaths and four people still missing, said a spokesperson for Governor Phil Murphy.

Among the missing were two college students last seen in Passaic, New Jersey, on Wednesday as Ida's historic deluge was reported to have swept them away in the waters of the raging Passaic River.

A student mass was called yesterday at Seton Hall University in South Orange for student Nidhi Rana from Passaic who was last seen with her friend Ayush Rana, a Montclair State University student, as the water rushed around his car.

"Join me in keeping Nidhi and Ayush in your prayers for their safe return," Seton Hall President Joseph Nyre said in a letter to students.

Other Northeast states where storm deaths were reported included Connecticut with at least one person dead, Pennsylvania which reported at least four dead and Maryland with at least one dead.

Pope Francis offered his condolences to Ida victims at his Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square. "May the Lord welcome the souls of the dead and give strength to those who are suffering from this calamity," the pope said.

At least 16 deaths were blamed on Hurricane Ida in the Gulf states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

But there was at least one bright light yesterday outside of New Orleans.

Parishioners found that electricity had been restored to their church, a small improvement as Louisiana residents still struggle to regain some aspects of normal life.

In Jefferson Parish, the Rev G Amaldoss expected to celebrate Mass at St Joachim Catholic Church in the parking lot, which was dotted with downed limbs.

But when he swung open the doors of the church early yesterday, the sanctuary was bathed in light. That made an indoor service possible.

“Divine intervention,” Rev Amaldoss said, pressing his hands together and looking toward the sky.

As Mass began, Rev Amaldoss walked down the aisle of the church in his green robe, with just eight people spread among the pews. Instead, the seats brimmed with boxes of donated toothpaste, shampoo and canned vegetables.

Many continue to face food, water and gas shortages while battling heat and humidity a week after Ida struck.

Some parishes outside New Orleans were battered for hours by winds of 160 kph or more. Fully restoring electricity to some of these southeastern parishes could take until the end of the month, according to Entergy President and CEO Phillip May.

Louisiana’s 12 storm-related deaths included five nursing home residents evacuated ahead of Ida along with hundreds of other senior citizens to a warehouse in Louisiana, where health officials said conditions became unsafe.

On Saturday evening, State Health Officer Dr Joseph Kanter ordered the immediate closure of the seven nursing facilities that sent residents to the Tangipahoa Parish warehouse facility.

“The lack of regard for these vulnerable residents’ wellbeing is an affront to human dignity" he said,

As recovery efforts continued, state officials were monitoring a system of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche, which appeared set to move closer to Louisiana.

Governor John Bel Edwards said on Saturday the state is planning an exercise to assess an emergency response. Predictions so far don’t show it becoming a hurricane, but he said “even if it’s a tropical storm, we’re in no state to get that much rainfall at this time.”