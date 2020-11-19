Pompeo to visit ‘illegal’ settlement on West Bank as part of Middle East tour

Mike Pompeo, the US secretary of state, is set to pay an unprecedented visit to an Israeli settlement in the West Bank today, as the Trump administration imposes further sanctions on Iran and faces criticism over the withdrawal of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan.

As the top US diplomat continues a farewell tour of the Middle East, he is said to be planning a trip to Psagot winery, near the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

The visit, which has been widely reported by Israeli media but has not yet been confirmed by Israel or Washington, would mark the first time that a US secretary of state has ventured into an Israeli settlement on an official tour.

The settlements are regarded by many countries as illegal under international law, though Mr Pompeo has won popularity among settler communities and the Israeli right for disputing this claim.

Winemakers at Psagot named a red wine after Mr Pompeo when he declared last year that Washington did not believe the settlements were illegal.



In the United States, a string of Republican senators, members of Mr Trump’s own party, have voiced criticism about his plans to withdraw troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, warning it could destabilise the region.

Ben Sasse, a Republican senator for Nebraska, said: “Headlines about ‘bringing the boys home’ sound good, but that’s not what’s happening. I fear this weak retreat is not grounded in reality and will make the world a more dangerous place.”

Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator and one of Mr Trump’s most prominent allies, tweeted that he supported US troops returning home “one day”, but added in reference to the September 11 attacks: “A counter-terrorism force in Afghanistan is an insurance policy against another 9/11.”

Mr Trump has long advocated wrapping up what he has called “endless wars” in the Middle East.

Mr Pompeo arrived in Israel yesterday for a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister.

Shortly afterwards, he announced a fresh round of sanctions on Iran.

