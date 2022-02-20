Police to remove the homeless from New York subway

New York City will begin removing homeless people from subways as part of an aggressive crackdown on growing assault rates on the transport network.

From tomorrow, police will adopt a zero-tolerance approach to unruly behaviour on the subway, the city’s new mayor Eric Adams said.

“No more just doing whatever you want. Those days are over.

"Swipe your MetroCard, ride the system and get off at your destination. That’s what this administration is saying,” he said at a press conference.

Hundreds of police officers will be given a “clear mandate” to enforce the subway’s rules of conduct, which bans urinating, drug use or lingering at a station for more than an hour.

Fare evasion, a long-standing problem on the city’s subway system, will also be addressed, Mr Adams said, adding turning a blind eye to the issue was a “big mistake”.

The measures are a response to the uptick in assaults on the city’s most vital transport system. Last year the New York Police Department (NYPD) recorded 461 violent incidents on the underground, the highest number since 1997.

The figures were brought into sharp relief by the murder of a 40-year-old woman at Times Square station.

Michelle Go, a 40-year-old managing director at Deloitte, had been waiting to board a train when she was pushed onto the tracks by a homeless man with mental health issues.

The death of Ms Go and several other high-profile shoving incidents have caused some commuters to avoid the subway. Mr Adams, who took office in January, promised an increased police presence on the subway system as a result.

More than 1,000 homeless people are estimated to regularly shelter in the subway system, particularly during cold winter nights.

The measures drew immediate criticism from some advocates for homeless people who said the plan would criminalise mental illness and homelessness.

Peter Malvan of the Urban Justice Centre’s Safety Net’project, said: “This approach is wrongheaded, unlawful and is a frightening path to criminalisation.”

