| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Police say dentist killed wife by lacing her workout protein shakes with poison

James Craig (45). Photo: Aurora Police Department Expand

Close

James Craig (45). Photo: Aurora Police Department

James Craig (45). Photo: Aurora Police Department

James Craig (45). Photo: Aurora Police Department

Colleen Slevin

Police believe a Colorado dentist laced his wife’s pre-workout protein shakes with arsenic and cyanide, eventually killing her so he could be with a woman he was having an affair with.

James Craig (45) was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder on Sunday, shortly after his wife died after being taken off life support during her third trip to the hospital this month.

Most Watched

Privacy