Police recover body of Kennedy family member, search for her son to continue

Authorities on Monday recovered the body of a member of the Kennedy family who, along with her young son, went missing in the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The body was identified as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40. Police said the search for her 8-year-old son Gideon will resume Tuesday.

Police said McKean's body was found over 2 miles south of the waterfront home of McKean's mother in Shady Side, Maryland, where the McKean family had been staying to isolate from the coronavirus.

Family members and police said McKean and Gideon had climbed into a canoe to retrieve a ball that had gone into the water and were apparently swept away in strong currents and gusty winds.

Maeve McKean was a granddaughter of the late senator Robert F. Kennedy and grandniece of former president John F. Kennedy.

Her mother, the former lieutenant governor of Maryland, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, was a teenager when her father, Bobby Kennedy, was assassinated.

Maeve McKean was the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative and was president of the Parent Teacher Association at the Capitol Hill Cluster School.

Police and firefighters from several agencies participated in the exhaustive search, which has covered 2,275 square miles. The canoe was found Thursday in Rockhold Creek near Deale.

In a statement, Natural Resources Police said the search involved aviation and boats and utilised underwater imaging sonar. Police said McKean's body was found about 5.30 pm Monday in 25 feet of water.

Maeve McKean and her husband, David, have two other children, 7-year-old Gabriella and 2-year-old Toby. They live in the District of Columbia.