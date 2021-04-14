Police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright (20) resigns ‘in best interest of the community’

Portland police officers chase demonstrators after a riot was declared during a protest against the killing of Daunte Wright on April 12, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The 26-year veteran police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, has resigned “in the best interest of the ­community.”

Kim Potter (48) tendered her resignation yesterday in a brief letter to Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott and Police Chief Tim Gannon. Mr Gannon followed suit, announcing his resignation yesterday.

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” Ms Potter wrote, according to the St Paul Pioneer Press.

Mr Potter has served as her police union’s president, the Star Tribune reported.

At an earlier news conference, during which authorities played dash-cam footage of the shooting, Mr Gannon said it appears that Ms Potter intended to fire her stun gun but instead made an “accidental discharge” from her firearm.

Ms Potter had been suspended pending the results of a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation, the agency said.

On Monday, Brooklyn Center leaders dismissed the city manager, potentially giving Mayor Mike Elliot the ability to fire the chief or officers in the department.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said he expects to complete a “thorough yet expedited” review of potential criminal charges in the case by no later than today.

“I’m hoping Wednesday, but I want to have the opportunity to give my condolences to his family and explain to them my decision,” Mr Orput said.

The city has been rocked by Mr Wright’s killing as the Minneapolis area watches the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer charged with murder after kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

According to local media, Potter has retained Earl Gray, an attorney for former police officer Thomas Lane, who has also been charged in Mr Floyd’s death. Neither Ms Potter nor Mr Gray immediately responded to messages from The Washington Post.

Potter joined the Brooklyn Center Police Department in 1995, according to her LinkedIn page. She was licensed as a police officer in Minnesota at age 22 that year, the Star Tribune reported. In 2019, she was elected president of the Brooklyn Center Police Officer’s Association.

Ms Potter is married to a former police officer and has two adult sons.

She has been involved in one fatal police shooting in the past. In 2019, Potter was among the first to arrive at a home in a Minneapolis suburb after two officers fatally shot a mentally ill man six times after he allegedly lunged at them with a knife, according to a report released by the county attorney’s office last year.



Ms Potter’s actions in Mr Wright’s death are shown in the video police released Monday. A little before 2pm on Sunday, Ms Potter and two other officers pulled over Mr Wright because of allegedly expired tags. In asking Mr Wright for identification, officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant and tried to take him into custody.



The video clip shows Mr Wright slipping from an officer’s grip and returning to his car. Ms Potter pulls out her gun and yells, “I’ll Tase you!” and then “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing.