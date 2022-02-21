Police in Canada tow away last trucks in Covid protests

Trucks are prepared for towing at the protest in Ottawa. Photo: Reuters/Blair Gable

Canadian police have smashed the windows of vehicles abandoned in central Ottawa to tow them away after two days of tense stand-offs and 170 arrests ended a three-week occupation of the capital.

Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and other vehicles to block the city since January 28, prompting prime minister Justin Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers.

There were a few stragglers yesterday packing up a logistics depot the so-called Freedom Convoy had set up in a car park near the highway to supply the protesters camped out in the city centre.

“We were running support for the convoy and the people in the downtown core – food, fuel, basic necessities,” said Winton Marchant, a retired firefighter from Windsor, Ontario. “This was the base camp and we are cleaning up.”

The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border Covid vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the blockade turned into a demonstration against Mr Trudeau and the government.

On Saturday, police used pepper spray and stun grenades to move out the die-hard protesters who remained, clearing most of the area in front of parliament. Others abandoned their positions in other parts of the downtown area during the night.

“We continue to maintain a police presence in and around the area the unlawful protest occupied. We are using fences to ensure the ground gained back is not lost,” police said.

For the first time in weeks, there was only snow and silence downtown. The trucks blaring their horns were gone. One Ottawa resident said he felt relief.

“We seem to have gotten over the hump,” Tim Abray told Canadian TV, but added that the political division would not go away so easily.

Several TV reporters were harassed, insulted, threatened and pushed by protesters, both in Ottawa and in British Columbia, where a group shut down a border crossing south of Vancouver on Saturday.

Industry minister Francois-­Philippe Champagne condemned the actions, calling them “profoundly disturbing”.

Mr Trudeau used emergency powers to freeze the accounts of those suspected of supporting the blockades, without obtaining a court order.