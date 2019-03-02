Police in the snowy northern US state of Minnesota received a surprise on Thursday when they were called to check on the welfare of a cardboard cutout figure.

Police called to check on welfare of carboard cutout of man

Officers at the Jordan Police Department received a report of an adult male standing "motionless outside", "wearing no coat in the cold and hugging a pillow", according to a post on their Facebook page.

The figure turned out to be a life-size cardboard cutout of local millionaire Mike Lindell, inventor of a popular brand of pillows.

"Officers were called to check on the welfare of an adult male in one of our local neighborhoods standing motionless outside and near a home wearing no coat in the cold and hugging a pillow," reads the post on the Jordan Police Department Facebook page.

"Upon arriving on-scene, Officers discovered the adult male in need of possible assistance was actually a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO and inventor Mike Lindell.

They continued: "Those cardboard cutouts sure can look real from a distance and the caller certainly was not wanting to get too close thinking who is this deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow; always better to call the police (sic)."

Mike Lindell shared the post himself on Thursday evening, calling the incident "unreal".

February 2019 was one of the snowiest on record in Minnesota, with temperatures plummeting past -20 degrees Celsius on some occasions.

Press Association