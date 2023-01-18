| 0.4°C Dublin

Polar bear kills woman and boy in remote Alaska village

A polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska.

Alaska State Troopers said they received the report of the attack at 2.30pm on Tuesday in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula..

