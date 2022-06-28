| 12.3°C Dublin

Planes, pools and palatial properties: 12 striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (US District Attorney&rsquo;s Office) Expand
Maxwell gives Epstein a massage next to French model scout Jean-Luc Brunel (US District Attorney&rsquo;s Office ) Expand
A safe found by the FBI in Jeffrey Epstein&rsquo;s bathroom contained large amount of cash, diamonds, foreign passports and CDs and hard drives (US District Attorney&rsquo;s Office) Expand
Epstein&rsquo;s private hideaway in the US Virgin Islands, Little St James (US District Attorney&rsquo;s Office ) Expand
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein at the Queen&rsquo;s Balmoral cabin (US District Attorney&rsquo;s Office) Expand
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell kiss on a street (US District Attorney&rsquo;s Office) Expand
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (US District Attorney&rsquo;s Office ) Expand
Epstein&rsquo;s Zorro ranch in New Mexico (US District Attorney&rsquo;s Office) Expand
Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell&rsquo;s underage sex-trafficking trial entered dozens of images of Epstein&rsquo;s Palm Beach mansion taken by the FBI during a raid in 2005 (US District Attorney&rsquo;s Office) Expand
The pool at Epstein&rsquo;s Palm Beach villa where he would host guests (US District Attorney&rsquo;s Office ) Expand
The interior of one of Epstein&rsquo;s Boeing 727 (US District Attorney&rsquo;s Office) Expand
Jane alleges she was summoned to sexualised massages with Epstein at his Manhattan apartment (US District Attorney&rsquo;s Office) Expand

Bevan Hurley

Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial released more than 150 exhibits as part of its case, including many never-before-seen images of the socialite’s jet-setting lifestyle with Jeffrey Epstein.

They show the pair on private jets, his mansions, and kissing and embracing in exotic locations around the world.

