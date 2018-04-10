News North America

Tuesday 10 April 2018

Pictured: The loaded, high-powered rifle a 12-year-old boy was caught carrying on street

The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns. (Photo; Twitter/Philadelphia Police)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Police in Philadelphia have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was walking down a street with a loaded AR-15 rifle.

The arrest happened during the weekend and authorities said a 19-year-old man carrying a handgun was also arrested.

The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns.

The 19-year-old faces charges including terroristic threatening and corruption of a minor.

No charges have been announced for the 12-year-old.

The department urged parents to ensure that weapons are secured.

