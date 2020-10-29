Philadelphia braces for further unrest following fatal police shooting of young black man

A tense Philadelphia braced for more demonstrations over the police killing of a black man following two nights of protests that set off unrelated pilfering of stores on the other side of the city.

The death of Walter Wallace Jr, who was fatally shot by police on Monday after authorities say he ignored orders to drop a knife, came amid already heightened tensions in the battleground state just days before the election.

About 500 people gathered in a West Philadelphia park on Tuesday evening, marching to the nearby police headquarters where officers were stationed with riot shields. Some of the demonstrators threw debris at officers, according to police, and both sides later clashed.

Police said two officers were injured, although authorities did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

Some businesses were cleaning up damage after video footage showed people streaming into stores and stealing goods as they left on the opposite side of the city from where Mr Wallace was shot. The National Guard is due to arrive in the next few days to focus on guarding infrastructure, state and city officials said.

The unrest started on Monday evening, shortly after Mr Wallace, 27, was killed.

Police said Mr Wallace was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots on Monday afternoon. But his family’s lawyer said the family had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis. His parents said on Tuesday that officers knew their son was in a mental health crisis because they had been to the family’s house three times on Monday.

Mr Wallace’s wife, Dominique Wallace, is pregnant and scheduled to be induced according to the family’s attorney, Shaka Johnson. Mr Johnson said Wallace had nine children – two briefly spoke at a news conference late on Tuesday, along with Walter Wallace’s mother and father.

“When you come to a scene where somebody is in a mental crisis, and the only tool you have to deal with it is a gun ... where are the proper tools for the job?” Mr Johnson said, arguing that Philadelphia police officers are not properly trained to handle mental health crises. Mr Johnson said Mr Wallace’s brother had called 911 to request medical assistance and an ambulance.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the officers involved in the shooting were taken off street duty pending investigation . Commissioner Outlaw said the officers’ names and other identifying information, including their race, would be withheld until the department could be sure releasing the information would not pose a threat to their safety.

The latest incident is likely to further stoke racial tension as President Trump’s campaign draws to an end.

Online Editors