People drown in homes as ‘historic’ flash floods devastate New York City

First responders pull local residents to safety in a boat in Mamaroneck, New York. Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar

A family killed when they became trapped in their New York basement flat yesterday were among at least 26 deaths as remnants of Hurricane Ida brought “historic” flash flooding across the US northeast.

Record rainfall brought a rare state of emergency in New York City on Wednesday night, killing more than a dozen people in what was called a “once-in-a-500-year” weather event.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as at Newark, where video showed a terminal inundated by rainwater. The entire subway system was suspended after stations became submerged.

Three inches of rain fell in Central Park in an hour, shattering a record set there only last week, when 1.94 inches fell during Tropical Storm Henri.

The flash flooding, which marked the tail end of Ida, transformed familiar scenes of bustling New York life into waterlogged chaos.

Footage emerged of streets turned into rivers, with cars floating down major highways and rats swimming to reach higher ground. Indoor fixtures at the US Open tennis had to be called off.

A New York City police spokesman said eight people died when they became trapped in flooded basements.

A two-year-old drowned in a flat, while police found a 50-year-old man, 48-year-old woman and their two-year-old son dead inside their basement apartment in Queens, which had filled up with fast-moving water. Three more people were discovered dead hours later in a nearby building. A local official said the apartments were illegally converted living spaces.

The New York Police Department were sent to their homes when family and friends called 911, saying they could not be located.

“We ask all New Yorkers to check on neighbours and loved ones, especially those who are elderly or disabled, along with those living in flood-prone locations and basements,” the NYPD urged.

Recovery efforts were under way early yesterday to bring back transportation systems serving millions of residents in the metropolitan area.

Heavy wind and rain and at least one tornado also battered Pennsylvania and New Jersey, collapsing the roof of a US postal service building and threatening to overrun a dam.

In neighbouring Passaic, New Jersey, a man in his 70s died in his car after it became submerged.

Ravi Bhalla, the mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, said in an interview with CNN the destruction was on a par with Hurricane Irene, which killed 12 New Jersey residents in 2011. At least 26 dead were counted in the tri-state area, a death toll higher than those killed in Louisiana, where Ida first made landfall.

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi have been left devastated by Ida, with flooded communities, knocked-out power lines and roads littered with debris.

As severe as the conditions were, climate scientists warn that they herald a new normal on a warmed planet, where hotter air holds more water, making hurricanes gather strength faster, tornadoes more widespread and rain heavier.

“Meteorologists are calling it a once-in-a-500-year event,” said Mark Levine, a NYC Council member. “But, of course, that standard has to be entirely thrown out now. We are in uncharted territory. We are beyond not ready for climate change.”

Congress members said that it was time to prioritise climate change legislation.

“Experiencing all this flooding in NYC right now and thinking about all the politicians who told me that pursuing a Green New Deal to adapt our (national) infrastructure to climate change is ‘unrealistic’ and ‘too expensive’,” wrote Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, progressive representative for New York’s 14th congressional district.

President Joe Biden said he has been in touch with the three states’ governors, and that federal emergency officials were on the ground and available to help.

“My message to everyone affected is: We’re all in this together,” Mr Biden said. “The nation is here to help. That’s the message I’ve been making clear to the mayors, governors, energy and utility leaders.”

Power was knocked out for more than 200,000 customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

New York officials said the impact underscores the need for aggressive moves to shore up infrastructure as climate change drives record storms.





