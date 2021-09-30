Pentagon military chiefs ‘predicted’ Afghan government collapse in wake of US withdrawal

The Pentagon leaders who presided over the Afghanistan war’s conclusion have said they had predicted Kabul’s government and its military would “collapse” after the United States’ departure.

They refused to fault President Joe Biden for withdrawing US forces, even as they agreed the haphazard exit was a “strategic failure.”

General Mark A Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs Staff, and General Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, chief of US Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that they had advised both Mr Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, to keep at least 2,500 American troops in Afghanistan.

It was his belief, Mr Milley said, that “an accelerated withdrawal” risked losing “substantial gains” made over two decades of fighting in Afghanistan, “damaging US worldwide credibility and... resulting in a complete Taliban takeover or general civil war”.

Tuesday’s hearing marked the first time Mr Milley, Mr McKenzie and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin have faced politicians publicly since last month’s hasty evacuation from Kabul, a 17-day race that has left unresolved the future of counterterrorism operations and the fate of Americans who remain stranded.

Much of the session involved politicians, depending on their party, trying to enlist the generals’ support in blaming either Mr Trump or Mr Biden for the failures of the past and Afghanistan’s uncertain future.

Mr Milley revealed during one of those exchanges that it was not until August 25 – 10 days after the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital and less than a week before the last US military personnel left – that the Joint Chiefs of Staff made the “unanimous” recommendation to Mr Biden that he withdraw all troops rather than prolong the evacuation beyond its August 31 deadline.

Mr Biden has highlighted that recommendation to defend his decision to leave Afghanistan, without mentioning that it came only after the Taliban had taken control of Kabul.

Republicans seized on those admissions to accuse Mr Biden of lying to the American people about his military advisers’ recommendations and misleading the country.

Mr Austin, Mr Milley and Mr McKenzie, like others in the Biden administration, criticised the deal Mr Trump struck with Taliban leaders to end the war, an agreement that disenfranchised the Afghan security forces and robbed the United States of leverage it could have used for a more controlled exit, they said.

“The intelligence was clear that if we did not leave in accordance with that agreement, the Taliban would recommence attacks on our forces,” he said.

When asked about whether the pullout had “severely damaged” the United States’ credibility, Mr Milley replied, “I think that our credibility with allies and partners around the world and with adversaries is being intensely reviewed.

“Damage,” he added, “is one word that could be used.”

