Pentagon leaker stored ‘multiple weapons’ in his bedroom – and said he wanted to kill ‘a ton of people’

Weapons on display in the bedroom of Jack Teixeira — © via REUTERS

Jack Teixeira, the sole suspect in the leak case. Photo obtained by Washington Post

The US guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents expressed a desire to kill “a ton of people” and had Russian army memorabilia in his military-themed bedroom, court documents show.

Jack Teixeira is facing prison after he allegedly posted Pentagon secrets relating to US intelligence on the war in Ukraine and other international matters on an online social media platform popular among gamers.

Court papers reveal the 22-year-old “regularly made comments about violence and murder”, and last November said a mass shooting would be “culling the weak minded”.

Teixeira, a former Massachusetts air national guardsman, could be jailed for 25 years “and potentially far more”, say prosecutors, who are determined to keep him in custody until his trial.

They said he is considered a danger to US security, and that hostile nations could “offer him safe harbour and facilitate his escape from the US”.

“The materials that the defendant accessed – not all of which have publicly surfaced – have the capacity to cause additional exceptionally grave damage to the US national security,” the paper read.

Evidence submitted to the court includes photos of Teixeira’s bedroom, which is decorated with camouflage-print wallpaper and netting. A pennant of the Russian army is pinned to his noticeboard and human silhouettes used as targets pierced with several bullet holes adorn the walls.

According to the document, “the defendant kept his gun locker about two feet from his bed” and it held “multiple weapons, including handguns, bolt-action rifles, shotguns, an AK-style high-capacity weapon, and a gas mask”.

FBI agents also found ammunition on his dressing table and “what appeared to be a silencer-style accessory in his desk drawer”.

The revelations raise questions as to how Teixeira was admitted into the US air force and had obtained such high security clearance.

Evidence obtained from a social media platform indicated that Teixeira “regularly made comments about violence and murder”.

In February 2023 he “sought advice from another user about what type of rifle would be easy to operate from the back of an SUV. He described how he would conduct a mass shooting in “a crowded urban or suburban environment”.

Teixeira first applied for a firearms identification card in 2018.

However, he was denied “due to the concerns of the local police department over the defendant’s remarks at his high school”.

The papers state that Teixeira had been suspended from high school after a classmate overheard his comments “about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats.”

When questioned, he said that the comments were a reference to a video game.

Two officers in charge of the former guardsman have been temporarily suspended from the US air force along with an administrative commander.