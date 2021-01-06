Pence under pressure to intervene in power-grab

Donald Trump has urged his vice-president Mike Pence to intervene today to hand him a second term in the White House as he seeks to turn a procedural rubber-stamping of the election result into a last-minute power grab.

The US president used a rally speech ahead of yesterday’s crucial Georgia Senate vote, and then his Twitter feed to pile pressure on Mr Pence over his role in the proceedings, in which senators and congressmen gather in Washington to certify the result.

Usually the meeting, a quirk of the US electoral system which has a series of confirmation stages in the weeks after November presidential elections, passes without incident as the incoming US leader is confirmed.

However, this year, with Mr Trump continuing to deny Joe Biden’s victory and claim without evidence that mass voter fraud somehow robbed him of victory, the gathering will be fraught.

Thirteen Republican senators have vowed to object to signing off the election results.

The rebellion is all but certain to fail in stopping Congress confirming the election results, given the small numbers involved. There is also no indication that Mr Pence will intervene to help Mr Trump or even whether doing so would be legal.

Meanwhile thousands of the president’s supporters, cheered on by Mr Trump himself, will march in Washington to back up his claims.

Mr Trump has begun to focus intently on Mr Pence’s role. As vice-president he also presides over the US Senate, meaning he will publicly state when the body has confirmed Mr Biden’s victory.

But the president now is lobbying for another outcome, one widely criticised as deeply undemocratic – for Mr Pence to set aside the votes of the electoral college in a way that makes Mr Trump, not Mr Biden, the victor.

Mr Trump said at the rally in Georgia on Monday: “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you. I hope that our great vice-president comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Of course, if he doesn’t come through I won’t like him quite as much.”

He then tweeted the false statement yesterday: “The vice-president has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.” The pressure leaves Mr Pence in an unenviable position – having to choose between his boss and the US Constitution. He has been unflinchingly loyal during Mr Trump’s four years in office but is expected not to intervene on the president’s behalf.

Mr Trump was in Georgia to support two Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are trying to hold off Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, and the Reverend Raphael Warnock, a pastor at a historic black church in Atlanta, in a state President-elect Joe Biden narrowly carried on November 3.

If both Republicans lose, the Democrats draw even with the Republicans on 50 seats each in the Senate and therefore have control because the vice-president – soon to be Kamala Harris – casts the deciding vote in ties.

But if either of the two Republican candidates win, their party will retain the Senate majority and with it the ability to block any legislation proposed by Mr Biden. Both sides predicted a close race, with the result possibly not known for days.

Mr Trump’s rally at an airport near Dalton was ostensibly designed to boost turnout for the two Republican candidates.

Yet for much of the chilly evening the president repeated false claims that he was the real victor in November’s election.

“The fact is, we won the presidential election, we won it big”, Mr Trump said, incorrectly, at the rally. At another point he said of the Democrats: “They’re not taking the White House. We’re going to fight like hell.”

Mr Biden responded by criticising Mr Trump’s lack of action on the Covid-19 pandemic in recent weeks, saying: “The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem.

“I don’t know why he still wants the job – he doesn’t want to do the work.” (© Daily Telegraph, London)

