Trump has said he will not be at Biden's inauguration, but Pence will attend, a senior administration official said on Saturday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of his successor on January 20.

The intensifying effort to oust Trump has drawn scattered support from Republicans, whose party has been divided by the president's actions.

Democrats have pressed Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, but he has opposed the idea, an adviser said.

CNN reported late Saturday that the vice president had not ruled out invoking the 25th Amendment, citing a source close to him, but that some in Pence's team worried any effort to remove Trump could provoke the president to more rash behavior that might put the country at risk.

A Pence spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Saturday.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate majority leader, has suggested any trial would likely occur after Trump's term ends, when Democrats will take control of the Senate thanks to victories in two Georgia runoff elections last week.

If found guilty after leaving office, Trump would still lose benefits enjoyed by ex-presidents, such as security and pension, and he would be barred from running for a second term.

But a Senate conviction requires a two-third majority, which would take at least 17 Republican votes.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has not taken a position on Trump's impeachment, saying he will leave it to Congress to decide. Since losing the Nov. 3 election, Trump has falsely claimed he was the victim of widespread fraud.

