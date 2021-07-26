Pelosi appoints second renegade Republican to Capitol riot probe 

Former US president Donald Trump at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, at the weekend. Photo: Ross D Franklin/AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged to “find the truth” as she named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot before it begins its hearings tomorrow.

Adam Kinzinger said he “humbly accepted” the appointment even as his party’s leadership is boycotting the inquiry.

With the Democraft-majority committee set to hear first from police officers who battled the rioters, Ms Pelosi said it was imperative to learn what happened on January 6, when insurrectionists disrupted the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory, and why it took place.

That mission, she said, must be pursued in a bipartisan manner to ensure “such an attack can never happen again”.

Mr Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, would bring “great patriotism to the committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our Democracy,” she said in a statement.

“For months, lies and conspiracy theories have been spread, threatening our self-governance,” Mr Kinzinger said in a statement.

“For months, I have said that the American people deserve transparency and truth on how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy.”

However, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy insists his party will not participate after Ms Pelosi refused to accept the members he picked.

Ms Pelosi, who already put Republican Representative Liz Cheney on the select committee, now says she intends to add Adam Kinzinger, a representative for Illinois.

Ms Cheney and Mr Kinzinger were among the 10 House Republicans to vote for Mr Trump’s second impeachment and the only two Republicans who voted last month to form the special committee.

Mr McCarthy has described the committee as a “sham process” and withdrew his five members when Ms Pelosi rejected two of them, Representatives Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio. Both voted on January 6 against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win.

“It’s clear that Pelosi only wants members on this committee who will stick to her talking points and stick to her narrative. That’s why she’s picked the group that she’s already picked,” Mr Banks said yesterday. “Anyone that she asks to be on this committee, from this point moving forward, will be stuck to her – her narrative, to her point of view. There won’t be another side.”

Mr Kinzinger and Ms Cheney have cited Mr Trump as a factor in spurring the insurrection with his persistently false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” due to voting fraud.

In recent weeks, Mr Kinzinger has suggested he would be open to serving on the committee, despite threats from Mr McCarthy that Republicans who accepted a spot could be stripped of their regular committee assignments as retaliation for participating.

The House voted in May to create an independent investigation that would have been evenly split between the parties, but Senate Republicans blocked that approach. Ms Pelosi said the new panel was being created only because a bipartisan commission was no longer an option.

Ms Cheney currently sits on the committee along with seven Democrats – ensuring they have a quorum to proceed, whether other Republicans participate or not.

Mr Pelosi expressed confidence that the committee’s work would be seen as bipartisan and credible even with McCarthy’s effort to boycott the panel.

“We have to, again, ignore the antics of those who do not want to find the truth,” she said. “We will find the truth. That truth will have the confidence of the American people because it will be done patriotically and not in a partisan way.”