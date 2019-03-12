CONOR McGregor has spoken out this morning after he was released from a US jail last night.

'Patience is a virtue I continue to work on' - Conor McGregor after being released from Miami jail 'on $12,500 bond'

McGregor was released from a Miami jail shortly after he was arrested when he allegedly "slapped" a phone out of a fan's hand and "stomped on it".

The Dublin fighter was arrested and charged with 'Strong-Arm Robbery and Criminal Mischief' by Miami police at 6pm Miami time yesterday.

The MMA star was seen leaving Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center a few hours later when he was released from jail after allegedly posting a $12,500 bond.

Taking to Instagram this morning, McGregor shared a snap of him leaving the correctional centre wearing a t-shirt that said: "When I say something is going to happen, it's going to happen- McGregor is back".

He thanked his fans and said that his patience is something he is continuing to work on.

"Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on," he said.

"I love my fans dearly. Thank you all."

McGregor's attorney Samuel Rabin, of Rabin and Lopez PA, issued a statement saying that the Crumlin native was giving his "full co-operation".

"Last evening Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation over a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement," Mr Rabin said in a statement issued to MMA Fighting via spokesperson Karen Kessler.

"Mr McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full co-operation."

McGregor is alleged to have walked away with the phone in the aftermath of the incident, which is said to have occurred after a fan tried to take a photo with him.

According to the police report, seen by Independent.ie, the incident occurred while McGregor and the complainant had been exiting the Fontainebleau Hotel.

"The victim and the defendant were exiting the Fontainebleau Hotel and the victim attempted to take a picture of the defendant with his cellphone," the report read.

"The defendant allegedly slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the floor.

"The defendant then allegedly stomped on the victim's phone several times, damaging it.

"The defendant then picked up the victim's phone and walked away with it, depriving him of it."

The complainant had stated in the police report that the phone was worth $1,000.

McGregor and family members have been in Miami for several days, celebrating his mother Margaret’s 60th birthday.

The UFC star has posted a stream of photographs on Instagram showing the family partying at the $1,000-a-night Versace Mansion.

One series of pictures showed the fighter wrestling an alligator, and managing to grab the animal’s tail.

In another picture showing the family sitting down to dine in colourful suits, he waxed lyrical about his mother’s love of Italian silk.

“Thank you for gifting me this life mother! I love you with all my soul,” he wrote.

His father Tony, sister Erin and long-time partner Dee Devlin are among those on the trip.

Online Editors