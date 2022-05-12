Passenger with ‘no idea how to fly this’ lands plane after pilot blacks out

Just after noon on Tuesday, a passenger flying in a single- engine Cessna about 32km east of Boca Raton, Florida, radioed air-traffic control.

“I’ve got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent,” the man said, adding that he was 9,000 feet up but had “no idea how to fly this”.

The passenger, who did not identify himself in the exchange archived on LiveATC.net, said he was not sure where he was – only that he could “see the coast of Florida in front of me”.

From a tower in Fort Pierce, about 120km north of Boca Raton, the air traffic controller asked the passenger to reiterate his situation. The passenger repeated that the pilot was incoherent: “He is out.”

For about the next five minutes, the air traffic controller instructed the passenger on how to keep the plane stable and begin making a descent.

“Try to hold the wings level and see if you can start descending for me,” the controller said. “Push forward on the controls and descend at a very slow rate.”

The plane had taken off just before 11am from the Bahamas. At points, the passenger remarked on how little he knew about aircraft. However, for much of the exchange his voice remained relatively calm, even as he said things like: “I have no idea how to stop the aeroplane. I don’t know how to do anything.”

The tower eventually guided him to Palm Beach International Airport, where the man successfully landed the plane.

JetBlue pilot Justin Dalmolin said he had to wait to land his plane as controllers guided the Cessna into the airport. What the passenger did was no easy feat, Dalmolin said.

“I remember my first days of starting flight training. I was white-knuckled and sweating.”

