Parishioners shot and killed Texas church gunman, police say

The chief of police says two parishioners shot and killed a gunman who opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas.

White Settlement Police Department Chief JP Bevering said during a news conference that the shooter fired once in the West Freeway Church of Christ before congregants retaliated to cut his assault short.

Officials say one other person was shot and killed in the attack on Sunday morning and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have released no names.

A witness told a local CBS affiliate that a man armed with a shotgun walked up to a server during communion and opened fire, before being shot by a person attending the service.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

"Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life."

The shooting was captured on video as the church service was apparently being streamed on YouTube, according to the New York Daily News.

"You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one," witness Isabel Arreola told CBS 11.

