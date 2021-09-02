Parents must pay son €38,000 compensation to son for ‘wanton destruction’ of his porn collection

A couple in the US have been ordered by a judge to pay over $45,000 (€38,117) to their adult son after throwing away his porno mags.

David Werking (43) had sued his Grand Haven parents after they disposed of what a judge called “a trove of pornography and an array of sex toys."

Beth and Paul Werking were told to pay $30,441 (€25,786) to their son and $14,519 (€12,299) to his attorney by US District Judge Paul Maloney in Kalamazoo.

Maloney said that a defense-hired expert in pornography valuation, Dr Victoria Hartmann, determined the destroyed collection to be worth $30,441.54 which he ordered the defendants to pay.

They contended that much of the collection could not be replaced.

Maloney earlier granted the son’s request for summary judgment but delayed a ruling on damages.

David Werking valued the collection at $25,000 but asked the judge to triple damages for what his attorney, Miles Greengard, called the “wanton destruction of the property.”

But the judge denied the son’s request for treble damages, which can be awarded under Michigan’s conversion statute.

Hartmann could not provide a value for 107 titles on the son’s list.

“However, given the wide range of valuations for individual pieces and the inability of Dr Hartmann to even estimate the value of these pieces, the Court declines to use an average value to award damages for these titles,” Maloney wrote.

David Werking had moved in with his parents in late 2016 after a divorce. When he moved out, he expected his parents to send his belongings to Indiana. A dozen boxes of pornographic films and magazines never showed up.

In an email, his father wrote: “Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff.”