Outcry after Catholic school students mock Native American outside Lincoln Memorial

A diocese in the US has apologised after videos emerged showing students from a Catholic boys' high school mocking Native Americans outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

The Indigenous Peoples March in Washington on Friday coincided with the March for Life, which drew thousands of anti-abortion protesters, including a group from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills.

Videos circulating online show a youth staring at and standing extremely close to Nathan Phillips, a 64-year-old Native American man singing and playing a drum.

Other students, some wearing Covington clothing and many wearing "Make America Great Again" hats and sweat shirts, surrounded them, chanting, laughing and jeering.

"When I was there singing, I heard them say, 'Build that Wall.' ...I wish I could see those young men put that energy into making this nation great," said Native Elder and Vietnam Vet Nathan Phillips, as he wiped tears from his face.pic.twitter.com/AX285EWxGb — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 19, 2019

In a joint statement, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High School apologised to Mr Phillips.

Officials said they are investigating and will take "appropriate action, up to and including expulsion".

"We extend our deepest apologies to Mr. Phillips," the statement read. "This behaviour is opposed to the Church's teachings on the dignity and respect of the human person."

According to the "Indian Country Today" website, Phillips is an Omaha elder and Vietnam veteran who holds an annual ceremony honouring Native American veterans at Arlington National Cemetery.

Marcus Frejo, a member of the Pawnee and Seminole tribes who is also known as Chief Quese Imc, said he had been a part of the march and was among a small group of people remaining after the rally when the boisterous students began chanting slogans such as "Make America great" and then began doing the Haka, a traditional Maori dance.

In a phone interview, Mr Frejo said he felt they were mocking the dance and also heckling a couple of black men nearby.

One 11-minute video of the confrontation shows the Haka dance and students loudly chanting before Mr Phillips and Mr Frejo approached them.

The footage does not show any black person being being heckled, but one black man with a camera smiles as he shoots footage of the group.

Mr Frejo said he joined Mr Phillips to defuse the situation, singing the anthem from the American Indian Movement with both men beating out the tempo on hand drums.

Although he feared a mob mentality that could turn ugly, Mr Frejo said he was at peace singing despite the scorn.

He briefly felt something special happen as they repeatedly sang the tune.

"They went from mocking us and laughing at us to singing with us. I heard it three times," Mr Frejo said. "That spirit moved through us, that drum, and it slowly started to move through some of those youths."

Eventually a calm fell over the group of students and they broke up and walked away.

"When I was there singing, I heard them saying 'Build that wall, build that wall,'" Mr Phillips said, as he wiped away tears in a video posted on Instagram. "This is indigenous lands. We're not supposed to have walls here. We never did."

He told The Washington Post that while he was drumming, he thought about his wife, Shoshana, who died of bone marrow cancer nearly four years ago, and the threats that indigenous communities around the world are facing.

"I felt like the spirit was talking through me," Mr Phillips said.

State Democrat Ruth Buffalo, a North Dakota state lawmaker and member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, said she was saddened to see students showing disrespect to an elder who is also a US military veteran at what was supposed to be a celebration of all cultures.

"The behaviour shown in that video is just a snapshot of what indigenous people have faced and are continuing to face," Buffalo said.

She said she hoped it would lead to some kind of meeting with the students to provide education on issues facing Native Americans.

The videos prompted a torrent of outrage online.

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted that the footage "brought me to tears," while actor Chris Evans tweeted that the students' actions were "appalling" and "shameful."

