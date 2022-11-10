Oscar-winning Crash screenwriter Paul Haggis ordered to pay $7.5m to rape accuser in civil case

A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5m (€7.3m) to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood names on trial this autumn.

The jury also decided that additional punitive damages should be awarded, but the amount is to be decided later.

Veering from sex to red-carpet socialising to Scientology, the civil court trial in New York pitted Mr Haggis, known for writing best picture Oscar winners Million Dollar Baby and Crash, against Haleigh Breest, a publicist who met him while working at movie premieres in the early 2010s.

After a screening afterparty in January 2013, he offered her a lift home and invited her to his New York apartment for a drink.

Ms Breest, 36, said Mr Haggis then subjected her to unwanted advances and ultimately compelled her to perform oral sex and raped her, despite her entreaties to stop.

Mr Haggis, 69, said the publicist was flirtatious and, while sometimes seeming “conflicted”, initiated kisses and oral sex in an entirely consensual interaction.

He said he could not recall whether they had intercourse.

Jurors sided with Ms Breest, who said she suffered psychological and professional consequences from her encounter with Haggis. She sued in late 2017. “What happened never should have happened. And it had nothing to do with me, and everything to do with him and his actions,” she told jurors.

The verdict came weeks after another civil jury, in the federal courthouse next door, decided that actor Kevin Spacey did not sexually abuse fellow actor and then-teenager Anthony Rapp in 1986.

Mr Rapp brought the civil action against Mr Spacey in New York over claims he was the victim of an “unwanted sexual advance” by the actor at a party in 1986 when he was 14.

Mr Spacey “categorically denied” the allegation.

Meanwhile, That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson and former movie magnate Harvey Weinstein are on trial, separately, on criminal rape charges in Los Angeles.

Both deny the allegations, and Weinstein is appealing against a conviction in New York.