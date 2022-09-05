Canadian authorities had identified the two suspects as Damien and Myles Sanderson and advised the public to take precautions

Canadian police found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing spree dead on Monday while the other suspect, his brother, remained at large.

The brothers had been suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding 18 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

The attacks were among the deadliest in Canada's modern history. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead on the James Smith Cree Nation and his brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, "may have sustained injuries" and may be seeking medical attention, said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at a news conference.

With the death of one Sanderson brother and the injury to the other, the casualty count now stood at 11 dead and 19 injured, Blackmore said.

Damien Sanderson's body was found outdoors in a heavily grassy area near a house that was being examined, she said.

"We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point," Blackmore said without specifying what caused the injuries.

Asked if Myles Sanderson was suspected of also killing his brother, Blackmore said, "We haven't confirmed that. We can't say one way or the other if Myles was involved in the death of Damien."

She also warned that police still considered Myles Sanderson a danger to the public, even if he were injured.

"Myles has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes. ... We consider him armed and dangerous. Do not approach him," Blackmore said.

CBC News reported that police in the Saskatchewan city of Saskatoon had been searching for Myles Sanderson since May, when he stopped meeting his parole officer after serving a sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks "shocking and heartbreaking" and said he had spoken with the leadership of the James Smith Cree Nation and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to pledge his government's support.

"The federal government will be there with the resources necessary right now in this time of crisis but also we'll continue to work as partners in the weeks, months and years to come through grieving and healing," Trudeau said at the Ottawa airport, before flying to Vancouver for a meeting of Liberal ministers.

In an unrelated incident that has further rattled the province, police in Saskatchewan said on Monday they were investigating reports of a shooting on Witchekan Lake First Nation and warned the public that several armed suspects were on the loose.

(Reporting by David Stobbe in James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan, Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, and Kanishka Singh in Washington Writing by Rami Ayyub and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Alistair Bell)