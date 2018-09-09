One killed as gun attacker opens fire in Alabama McDonald's

One person has been killed in a shooting at a McDonald’s in Alabama, police say.

Four others – including three teenagers – were injured when gun fire was exchanged during a dispute in the fast-food restaurant near Auburn University. The incident occurred just before 2.30am on Sunday.

The deceased has not yet been identified but police say he was a 20-year-old male from nearby Tuskegee.

It is understood the killer has not been caught and remains at large.

In a statement reported by Fox News, police suggested shots came from more than one person. "Preliminarily, information has been obtained that an altercation occurred just prior to an exchange of gunfire," it said.

A further statement released on the City of Auburn website said the incident, in the city's West Magnolia Avenue, was reported at 2.24am local time.

It read: “Officers were already in the immediate vicinity of the call dispersing a large crowd. Officers confirmed shots were being fired and located several victims.

“A 20-year-old male from Tuskegee was discovered deceased, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Additionally, four other individuals were found to be injured from the gunfire. Three victims were transported to East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries…

“One male was also flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center by air ambulance with serious injuries.”

The wounded were three males aged 16, 19 and 21, and a female aged 17.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

Independent News Service