One Irish man dead and another is seriously injured in US as overturned car discovered on fire

One Irish man is dead and another is fighting for his life following a serious road accident near Portland, Oregon, early on Sunday.

Police in Hillsboro, Oregon, confirmed that both the driver and a passenger involved in the accident are both adult Irish males who were working in the US. Other details about their ages, backgrounds and origins in Ireland are not available at this time.

One of the occupants of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to hospital with what police described as potentially life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred around 4.30am on Sunday when police responded to a report of a vehicle that had rolled over on its roof and was on fire.

Local media reported that police were able to remove one of the occupants, who was taken to a local hospital while the other occupant was deceased.

A spokesman for the Hillsboro Police told Independent.ie an investigation into the accident is ongoing and the identities of the casualties have not been released as they attempt to notify next of kin.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

Hillsboro is the fifth largest city in the north-western American state and is home to many technology companies.

The tragedy occurred just hours before the annual Fourth of July celebrations in the US on Monday.