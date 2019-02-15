At least one person was killed and four US police officers wounded in a shooting at a business in Illinois.

At least one person was killed and four US police officers wounded in a shooting at a business in Illinois.

One dead, four US police officers and 'multiple civilians' wounded in Illinois shooting

A gunman opened fire in an industrial building in the city of Aurora, law enforcement officials said.

CNN, citing local officials and hospitals, reported that four police officers and "multiple" civilians were shot and wounded in the attack.

Local and national media reported that several people were wounded by gunfire before a suspect was taken into custody.

Clayton Muhammad, the director of communications for the city of Aurora, said the officers are in a stable condition following the shooting at the Henry Pratt building on Friday afternoon.

Witness John Probst said that he ran out of the back door of the building as the shooting unfolded.

He said he recognised the gunman, who had "a pistol with a laser". He said he was not hurt but that another colleague was "bleeding pretty bad".

The company makes valves for portable water, waste water, power generation and industrial purposes.

West Aurora School District 129 said on its website that it was keeping all students in their classrooms as police investigate but that "teaching will continue with reduced movement".

Aurora is city of about 200,000 people about 38 miles west of Chicago.

The City of Aurora had earlier tweeted that a gunman has been apprehended, while Kane County Coroner said that at least one fatality had been sustained.

"We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area," the Aurora Police Department said in a tweet at about 2.20pm central US time, adding that additional details would be forthcoming.

The city of Aurora later tweeted about 40 minutes later that a suspect had been arrested.

"EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m. THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down! More information will be provided soon," the city said.

Media photographs and video showed numerous police cars surrounding a large commercial building in Aurora, about 40 miles (64 km) west of Chicago.

West Aurora School District 129 said on Twitter that all students in the district were being held in a "soft lockdown" on direction of the county sheriff.

A spokeswoman for US President Donald Trump said that he was aware of the incident.

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the ongoing situation in Aurora, IL," Sarah Sanders said in a written statement.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago, Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles Writing by Dan Whitcomb Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)

Reuters