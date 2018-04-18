A Southwest Airlines jet apparently blew an engine at about 30,000ft and was then hit by shrapnel that smashed a window and damaged the fuselage yesterday, killing a passenger and injuring seven others, authorities said.

One dead as 'woman gets partially sucked out plane window'

A relative of a passenger told a TV station that one woman was injured when she was partially sucked out of a window near the afflicted engine before being pulled back into the aircraft by other passengers.

The plane, a Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia as passengers breathing through oxygen masks prayed and braced for impact. "I just remember holding my husband's hand, and we just prayed and prayed and prayed," said passenger Amanda Bourman, of New York.

"And the thoughts that were going through my head of course were about my daughters, just wanting to see them again and give them a big hug so they wouldn't grow up without parents." Ms Bourman said she was asleep when she heard a loud noise and oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling. She said the plane was fairly quiet because everyone was wearing a mask, while some passengers were in tears and others shouted words of encouragement.

A family check in for their Southwest flight in Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Passenger Marty Martinez told CBS News about the incident. He said it became clear something was wrong about 30 minutes into the flight.

NTSB sending a go-team to Philadelphia to investigate Southwest engine incident. Chairman Robert Sumwalt will hold a short briefing at Reagan National Airport Hanger 6 at 3 pm ET. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 17, 2018

"All of a sudden, we heard an explosion," he said. He said it appeared the plane's left engine exploded and broke a window on the aircraft.

The engine on a Southwest Airlines plane is inspected as it sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (Amanda Bourman via AP)

Martinez said a female passenger, "an older woman", was injured as a result of the explosion.

"There is blood everywhere," Martinez said from the plane.

Emergency personnel monitor the damaged engine of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, which diverted to the Philadelphia International Airport this morning after the airline crew reported damage to one of the aircraft's engines, on a runway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania U.S. April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

"I thought I was cataloging the last moments of my existence the whole way ... It was absolutely terrifying," he said. Martinez described how the aircraft descended for 10-15 minutes before making an emergency landing. He said he and some of the plane's other passengers thought they wouldn't land safely, and a lot of people were crying.

A Southwest Airlines plane sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)

"It felt like it was free-falling going down. "Of course, everyone's freaking out. Everybody's crying. It was the scariest experience."

He said they were told to brace for the emergency landing. "It was the most terrifying experience," he added. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) ­chairman Robert Sumwalt confirmed that one ­person was killed.

Seven other people were treated for minor injuries, Philadelphia fire commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Irish Independent