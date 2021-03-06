A young poet who was praised for her insightful poem about race in the United States at President Joe Biden’s inauguration said the security guard of her building questioned if she lived there.

Amanda Gorman (22) said on Friday that a security guard “tailed” her as she tried to enter her own building and he called her “suspicious”.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because you look ‘suspicious.’

"I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat.”

A few hours later the poet quote-tweeted her comment, saying that she is in fact a threat.

"In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance,” she wrote.

"Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be.”

At 22, the US National Youth Poet Laureate is the youngest poet to read at an inauguration ceremony.

In her poem, it appears she has her eyes on the White House as she said: “We, the successors of a country and a time,

“Where a skinny black girl,

“Descended from slaves and raised by a single mother,

“Can dream of becoming president,

“Only to find herself reciting for one.”

Born in Los Angeles, she graduated cum laude from Harvard University, where she studied sociology.

The first poet to read at an inauguration was Robert Frost, who was invited by John F Kennedy to recite a poem at his ceremony in 1961.

Gorman’s other predecessors include Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander.

The young poet was asked to read at the inaugeration by the first lady.

Dr Jill Biden spotted Gorman’s star power when she saw her read at the Library of Congress.

She was so impressed that she invited her to read at the ceremony.

Gorman has read at official occasions before – including a July 4 celebration when she was backed by the Boston Pops Orchestra.

